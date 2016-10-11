After the Electoral Commission (EC) on Monday, October 10, 2016 disqualified thirteen persons who were hoping to contest the country’s presidential elections in December this year, lot of Ghanaians could not hide their mixed feelings – excitement and disappointment.

Popular comedian cum rapper A Plus who couldn’t hide his excitement at Ayariga’s disqualification took to social media to mock the failed candidate after he (Ayariga) made denigrating comments on Mrs Charlotte Osei.

“Listen to this.... your future president. Oh Ghana!!! Ɔse who the f*ck is she? Kwakwakwakwakwa. You are always making fun of Nana. Just one disqualification and you can't think madness. The thing pain am rough”.

The EC Chairperson, Charlotte Osei, who made the announcement at a news conference, said those disqualified failed to meet the necessary requirements in filing their nomination forms. There were however different reasons for which each of the aspirants were disqualified.

Below is the full list of disqualified aspirants:

Hassan Ayariga [APC]

Akua Donkor [GFP]

Akwasi Addai Odike [UPP]

Papa Kwesi Nduom [PPP]

Edward Mahama [PNC]

Alfred Asiedu Walker [ Independent Candidate]

Thomas N. Ward Brew [DPP]

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings [NDP]

Richard Nixon Tetteh [UDSP]

Henry Herbert Lartey [GCPP]

Kwabena Adjei [RPD]

Kofi Akpaloo [IPP]

Nana Agyenim Boateng [UFP]