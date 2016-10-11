Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Music News | 11 October 2016

Sarkodie X Worlasi To Drop ‘Sarkastic’ On Wednesday

By www.fredericknoamesi.com / Blay GH

The countdown to the biggest collaboration tune between Africa’s best rapper, Sarkodie and Worlasi is just some hours away.

The Da Hammer produced track ‘Sarkastic’ which is scheduled for release on Wednesday, noon is expected to be epic.

So far, Sarkodie has no match when it comes to rap and young Worlasi has also proven beyond reasonable doubts he is ready for the task.

Ghanaians and the world can but only expect the best.

‘Sarkastic’ is already receiving massive hype on the social media platforms like, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


