Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Audio Report | 10 October 2016 19:40 CET

Music: Rapper, Sons drops 'Never'

By Ameyaw Debrah. Com

J.B.A Records’ first signed artiste Sons’ has released his first single - NEVER.

This tune speaks more about his entry into the music industry - telling a story about his inner self and the world as a whole and that he’s here for good and fans should expect more from him after Never drops.

Never is part of his 8-track EP; set to be released in the first quarter of 2017. Before the end of 2016, Sons is dropping another single -Cocofeaturing the talented Robby Adams.

Download and enjoy
https://soundcloud.com/ameyawdebrah/sons-never

Attached Document(s)
Sons Never

Audio Report

A leader's role is to raise people's aspirations for what they can become and to release their energies so they will try to get there. - David Gergen
By: David Gergen
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img