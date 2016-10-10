Music: Rapper, Sons drops 'Never'
J.B.A Records’ first signed artiste Sons’ has released his first single - NEVER.
This tune speaks more about his entry into the music industry - telling a story about his inner self and the world as a whole and that he’s here for good and fans should expect more from him after Never drops.
Never is part of his 8-track EP; set to be released in the first quarter of 2017. Before the end of 2016, Sons is dropping another single -Cocofeaturing the talented Robby Adams.
Download and enjoy
https://soundcloud.com/ameyawdebrah/sons-never