New Music: CHUKWU DIKE (The Hymnal Project) - Chimezie [@VintageHBG]

Chimezie Udechukwu is a pianist, music producer and singer. He's a graduate of Accounting but his passion for music has the best of him. Chimezie has worked with the likes of Emeka Okolie, Victor Praise, Jane'Pel, D'bass and the list is endless.

The song CHUKWU DIKE introduces us to his forthcoming album titled "The Hymnal Project", a musical project blessed with songs of worship, consecration and reverence to God and His purpose in our lives. Chukwu Dike in Igbo language means Almighty God, narrates the greatness of God above all powers and dominions.

DOWNLOAD: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/137670

Connect:

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook: @VintageHBG