​“MoInc Records is thrilled to announce the release of Morachi’s latest single titled ‘On My Grind’, a lyrical representation of Morachi’s story of dry grass to excess grace. It is a motivational gift to the youths of the world, that they can make it too.” Enjoy the combination of sweet melody and creative Lyrics.

Its iLblackibeat on the Beat. Hit Morachi up on your favorite social media;

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Morachiofficial [@Morachiofficial]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Morachiofficial [@Morachiofficial]

DOWNLOAD LINK

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/137631/by/CmaWviQMwZ

DOWNLOAD LINK

https://my.notjustok.com/track/137631/morachi-on-my-grind-prod-by-ilblackibeat

#Rhythm #Rhymez & #Punchlinez

WWW.LYRICAL4CES.COM

Twitter | FaceBook | Linkedin | BBM | Instagram

+2348056167066