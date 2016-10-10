JENNIFER ADIELE is an Abuja based gospel artist, music minister, song writer and a dynamic worshipper, who carries so much grace in her ministration. She is set to make statement in the gospel music scene with the release of her debut single titled Omalicha Chukwu which means Beautiful God in Igbo language.

This song is a praise song delivered in English and Igbo language in accompaniment with well laid out instrumentation. In the song, she talks about the great things God has done and called on all to join her in praising the almighty God and calling him magnificent names.

Download and enjoy this great song.

https://my.notjustok.com/track/137614/jennifer-adiele-omalicha-chukwu

Instagram @jenniferAdiele

Twitter @Jenniferadiele5

Facebook: @omalichajennifer35

[email protected]