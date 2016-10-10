Music: Jennifer Adiele – Omalicha Chukwu[@jenniferadiele5]
JENNIFER ADIELE is an Abuja based gospel artist, music minister, song writer and a dynamic worshipper, who carries so much grace in her ministration. She is set to make statement in the gospel music scene with the release of her debut single titled Omalicha Chukwu which means Beautiful God in Igbo language.
This song is a praise song delivered in English and Igbo language in accompaniment with well laid out instrumentation. In the song, she talks about the great things God has done and called on all to join her in praising the almighty God and calling him magnificent names.
Download and enjoy this great song.
Download Link
https://my.notjustok.com/track/137614/jennifer-adiele-omalicha-chukwu
Connect
Instagram @jenniferAdiele
Twitter @Jenniferadiele5
Facebook: @omalichajennifer35
Contact
[email protected]
www.jeniferadeiele.com
Profile
Jennifer Adiele Hails from Delta State Asaba. She is a highly talented woman who loves God dearly and has strong vocals that pierces through the marrow. Adiele has a passion for impacting lives and leading lives to Jesus through praise and worship. Jennifer Adiele is a great woman with a large heart yearning to do God’s bidding. She is happily married to Chukwudi Chuks Adiele and they are blessed with two sons.