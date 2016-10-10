Hiplife Artiste, C-Zar Declares Support for Nana Addo and NPP

Hip-life Ghanaian artiste, C- Zar has finally unveiled his political affiliation by opening declaring his undying support for Nana Addo and the NPP.

The musician who was earlier spotted at the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s manifesto launch today took to his social media account to make this public.

C- Zar has hereby joined the league of celebrities like Ayga Koo, Matilda Asare, A-Plus, Wisa and others who are rallying behind the NPP and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

C-zar is a unique hip-life artist who takes the use of metaphors and rhymes very seriously.

He wrote on his Facebook;

“OPEN SECRET I AM FOR NANA A PROUD NPP SUPPORTER”

﻿BY: KONKONSAGH.BIZ | FREDERICK NOAMESI