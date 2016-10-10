Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Hiplife News | 10 October 2016 10:52 CET

Hiplife Artiste, C-Zar Declares Support for Nana Addo and NPP

By KONKONSAGH.BIZ | FREDERICK NOAMESI

Hip-life Ghanaian artiste, C- Zar has finally unveiled his political affiliation by opening declaring his undying support for Nana Addo and the NPP.

The musician who was earlier spotted at the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s manifesto launch today took to his social media account to make this public.

C- Zar has hereby joined the league of celebrities like Ayga Koo, Matilda Asare, A-Plus, Wisa and others who are rallying behind the NPP and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

C-zar is a unique hip-life artist who takes the use of metaphors and rhymes very seriously.

He wrote on his Facebook;

“OPEN SECRET I AM FOR NANA A PROUD NPP SUPPORTER”

﻿BY: KONKONSAGH.BIZ | FREDERICK NOAMESI

Hiplife News

Calling a spade a spade is the beginning of probity
By: Adwoa Ayamba
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img