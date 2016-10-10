Although it is not clear who Elorm Adablah also known as EL referred to when he said that immature rappers are the ones that are appointed to diss or slam other rappers, many still believe M.anifest is the one.

Not quite long, the 'Koko' singer released a short of list of rappers who he believed are the top in Ghana. The list shocked many music lovers because M.anifest, Paedae of R2bees and Guru were all missing on his list.

EL now took to twitter and said that immature rappers are appointed to diss others.

This is what he said

What do you call a rapper who has been APPOINTED to DIS people? — BAR ☰ (@ELrepGH) October 9, 2016

BY: KONKONSAGH.BIZ | FREDERIC KNOAMESI