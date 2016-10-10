Shatta Wale, Sarkodie Headline ‘S’ Concert 2016

Two of Ghana's celebrated artistes, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie, have been named as the headline artistes for this year's edition of Starr 103.5FM street musical concert dubbed 'S' Concert on November 5 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to the organisers of the event, this year's edition will also feature an incredible line-up of homegrown veteran hiplife and dancehall artistes who are expected to thrill music fans to their satisfaction.

The event, they disclosed, will be phenomenal, with Shatta Wale and Sarkodie headlining the event. Both the organisers and sponsors have promised to dazzle music fans of Ghanaian music with vibrant performances.

This year's edition which is in partnership with Alomo Cool Up and True Roots promises to be the biggest and most electrifying street concert ever in Ghana among a host of artistes.

The 2015 Best Club DJ and Best Events DJ of the Year, DJ Vyrusky and, Master Turntable DJ Mono will treat patrons to electrifying tunes from 6:00pm until you can't take no more, while Starr Drive's co-host, Giovani Caleb, will be the MC for the night.

The event is being sponsored by Sasso Insecticide Spray and Mentos Gum.

Media partners are Live FM, Kasapa FM, Empire FM, Ultimate FM, Abusua FM, GHOneTV, Agoo TV and Heritage Newspaper.