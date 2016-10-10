Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Trigmatic Set To Perform In Nigeria

By Daily Guide

Award-winning rapper Trigmatic, known widely as Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei, has been invited by the organisers of Felabration to participate in a week-long annual festival of music, culture and arts, commemorating and celebrating the life and times of Nigeria's foremost musical icon, the great Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

This year's festival which will run from October 10 to 16 in Lagos, Nigeria, with witness performances from a number of local and international acts.

Ghana's very own Trigmatic is among the international acts billed to perform alongside other Nigerian acts like Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, MI, Simi, Falz, Kiss Daniel, Waje, Olu Maintain, Mr Eazi, Jesse jagz, among others.

Other Ghanaians who have graced the stage at the Felabration include Knii Lante, Wanlov, Kyekyeku, Yasmeen Helwani, Tumi Ansah and Yaa Pono

