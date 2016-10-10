Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 10 October 2016 10:41 CET

Kalyppo Song Hits Town …After Nana Addo Photo

By Daily Guide

A recent national euphoria for Kalyppo fruit juice has increased momentum, with popular hiplife musician, King Jerry, releasing a brand new song ostensibly to support the new crave.

The movement 'Kalyppo Challenge' started about a week ago when a social media user posted a photograph of flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo, sipping a paper pack of Kalyppo.

The post was deemed a subtle attempt to ridicule the NPP candidate and in response, several other persons on social media started to post selfies which captured them also sipping Kalyppo.

Within days, the 'Kalyppo Challenge' had gone viral with a good number of big names, especially in the NPP, catching the fever.

King Jerry, in his new fast-tempo highlife song, 'Kalyppo' tells the story of how he went on Facebook to find out what issue was trending only to find a photograph of Nana Akufo-Addo sipping Kalyppo.

The song calls on everyone to join in the sipping of Kalyppo and that there is the need to “change” to Kalyppo. It talks about a sweet change and how the sweetness in the Kalyppo fruit juice can bring a sweet change to persons who taste it.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of a shortage of the fruit drink in several parts of the country since the start of the 'Kalyppo Challenge'.

General News

The downfall of a man is not the end of his life.
By: Unknown
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img