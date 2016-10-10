I Want To Be A Rapper-Beauty Queen

Face of Teens Ghana 2016, Christiana Naa Kai Mensah, says she has dreams to be an international lawyer but doesn't mind becoming one of the world's revered female rappers.

She told NEWS-ONE that she loves rap music and has the talent for it.

“I am not shy where there is music. I am a bad dancer but I can rap. I have always wanted to do rap so I will definitely take uprap music as my career one day,” she said.

Christiana, a graduate of Ideal College, comes from a family of seven from Teshie, a suburb of Accra.

Her biggest dream is to become an international lawyer. Some months ago, she beat a number of other teenage girls to emerge winner of the 2016 edition of Face of Teens Ghana.

According to her, the pageant has helped her to know more about her culture as a Ga.

“I learnt about my language, dressing and even some of our foods. Until I entered Face of Teens, I thought Oda was part of the Greater Accra Region because of the similarity in the name with Ada. I visited some old women who taught me the history of Great Accra. We are hospitable people,” she said.

Currently, she has been moving from home to home in her community to educate parents on the necessity to allow their children to have formal education. She also reaches out to homeless children who need help in the streets. She has also taken up anti-human trafficking campaign as part of her social responsibility.

She believes if one has a talent, it should be nurtured and developed for it not to go waste. She can rap and she won't let it go waste.

“I look up to Nicki Minaj and Ghanaian female rapper, Tiffany,” she revealed.

Face of Teens Ghana is a pageant aimed at helping young people to first develop themselves and to develop their communities. It is basically a self-development programme which has been packaged into a pageant and it is in its third year.

“We want to create role models for young people and we want these role models to lead a life that is exemplary to themselves and it has to benefit our community. In brief, it is about helping young girls to use their beauty to change the world and the societies where they leave,” Henry Morgan Minski, Executive Director of Alpha Promotions, organisers of the pageant, said.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )