Few hours after the video release of Choices by actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, Boss Nation Recordsreleases the official music video for Konkontibaa - a high life song performed by Top Kay which features Kwame Adinkrah.

The song which was produced by Apya has its visuals directed by Steve Gyamfi of Real House Philms.

Watch the video below..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cpIIsqAwr38