Two years into the mysterious disappearance of Hiplife artiste, Theophilus Tagoe, also known as Castro and female friend, Janet Bandu, father of Castro, John Eshun believes his son is not dead.

Zionfelix.net reported days ago that Hammer of The Last 2 is not happy about how Ghanaians have suddenly forgotten the musician known for hit songs like Toffee, Seihor and many others.

To him, Castro is dead and should have been given a befitting burial looking at his influence in the music industry when he was alive.

The legendary music producer real name Edward Nana Poku Osei in an interview with MzGee of Hitz FM blamed the family of the musician for not accepting his demise to allow Ghanaians mourn him.

Mr. Eshun, Castro’s dad reacting to Hammer’s comments told Hitz FM’s MzGee in an interview that he hopes his son will come home soon so there are no plans for his funeral. He said even though Ghana Police has assured them of a positive outcome from their investigation, they are not relying on it.

“We have kept our fingers crossed. We haven’t heard anything as at now. There are no plans for a funeral or whatever because we are looking beyond now.

As we all know, the police came out with a press conference that they are still investigating so they have given as about seven (7) years but we are not relying on the police report, we are also having ours in our own way. At the appropriate time when anything good comes out of it, the public will know” he told MzGee.

When asked if he believes his son is not dead and would return home one day, he answered yes. To him, since there is no proof that his son has passed on, nothing will make him lose hope.

“I have absolute believe that he will soon come home. There is no evidence that tells me I cannot see him. Where is the life jacket he was wearing? Have you ever heard that somebody has discovered the life jacket?

They were two on the jet-ski that very day so at least we should see a trace of one of them. We are still monitoring events quietly,” Mr. Eshun said.

Castro and Janet Bandu went missing on July 6, 2014, while cruising on a jet-ski on the Volta Lake at Ada. They had accompanied Black Stars captain Asamoah Cyan to Ada for holidays when he went missing in the river.

A combined search team comprising the Ghana Navy, Marine Police, local fisher- folks and professional lifeguards could not find his body.

Till date, the two [Castro and the female friend he was with at the time of the incident] have not been found and the search team remains clue­less as to the exact circumstances which led to their disappearance.

There were speculations that the two had drowned but no eyewitness account has confirmed that theory.