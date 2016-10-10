Budding Rapper, DopeLRB Releases 'Omo Mummy' Ahead Of His Big Unveil

Vibrant afrobeats rapper, DopeLRB follows his impressive debut single, ‘Dab Now’ featuring Feli Nuna, with a banging new single, ‘Omo Mummy’.

Fizzi produced the new track, which basically talks about DopeLRB living his dream life with the girl of his dreams; and balling from Ghana to Nigeria and the rest of the world. ‘Omo Mummy’ comes out ahead of the big unveiling of DopeLRB on October 16.

The unveiling event at the Providence Event Centre (close the Accra International Trade Fair Centre in La) will see the release of the music video for “Omo Mummy” - a heartfelt video showcasing the rapper’s vocals as well as his softer side.

Guests are to expect a good time with performances from the always-energetic DopeLRB himself as well as guest performances from; Feli Nuna, Adomaa, Ebony and several surprise acts.

DopeLRB, whose real name is Abdulzaahir Dundu, was born in Ghana, but moved at a very early age to Nigeria. While not yet a household name, DopeLRB has been making waves underground with his works including his ‘Dreams Of Reality EP’. The EP received over 20,000 listens on soundcloud at the end of 2015.

DopeLRB’s growing fan base is familiar with his hard bars and raw storytelling that reflects his Ghanaian heritage and Nigerian background. He has produced and worked with musicians from Ghana and Nigeria including Eedris Abdulkareem, Efya, R2bees , Bucho Dego and more.

Download and enjoy below

https://soundcloud.com/ameyawdebrah/dope-lrb-omo-mummy