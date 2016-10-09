In a grand styled picture on Facebook, Comedian Funny Face has just endorsed Sarkodie as the only Best Rapper Ghana has ever produced.

The comedian cum musician shared a photo of Sarkodie and himself with caption “Best Rappers in Ghana!! #MrHappiness”

The tagline 'Best Rappers in Ghana' is however unclear if Funny Face faces himself as a rapper too. It is likely that more celebrities will join the craze pretty soon.

Meanwhile Fans of Sarkodie are happier at the moment since there is a strong contention between Sarkodie and M.anifest as to who is the best rapper. Funny Face endorsement is definitely is all Sarkodie and his team needs now.