Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Hiplife News | 9 October 2016 20:59 CET

Funny Face Endorses Sarkodie As Ghana’s Best Rapper

By Blay Kwesi GH
Funny Face has just endorsed Sarkodie
Funny Face has just endorsed Sarkodie

In a grand styled picture on Facebook, Comedian Funny Face has just endorsed Sarkodie as the only Best Rapper Ghana has ever produced.

The comedian cum musician shared a photo of Sarkodie and himself with caption “Best Rappers in Ghana!! #MrHappiness”

The tagline 'Best Rappers in Ghana' is however unclear if Funny Face faces himself as a rapper too. It is likely that more celebrities will join the craze pretty soon.

Meanwhile Fans of Sarkodie are happier at the moment since there is a strong contention between Sarkodie and M.anifest as to who is the best rapper. Funny Face endorsement is definitely is all Sarkodie and his team needs now.

Hiplife News

NO JOURNEY IS TOO FAR IF YOU FIND WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR
By: akoaso,Hamburg-germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img