Celebrities Birthday | 9 October 2016 20:59 CET
Kwaw Kese Turns a Year Older
Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese has today turned a year older and so he took to his Facebook page to wish himself a happy birthday.
The happy musician thanked the almighty for the gift of life as he shares the moment with his fans on social media.
He wrote;
“Another year added, thank God for life….
Happy Birthday to Me #Yakubu”
Another year added, thank God for life....— Yakubu (@kwawkese) October 7, 2016
Happy Birthday to Me #Yakubu pic.twitter.com/MGwRdRNUAk