Celebrities Birthday | 9 October 2016 20:59 CET

Kwaw Kese Turns a Year Older

By Blay Kwesi GH

Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese has today turned a year older and so he took to his Facebook page to wish himself a happy birthday.

The happy musician thanked the almighty for the gift of life as he shares the moment with his fans on social media.

He wrote;
“Another year added, thank God for life….
Happy Birthday to Me #Yakubu”


A photo posted by Kwaw Kese (@kwawkese) on


