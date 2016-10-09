Fans of Sarkodie To Start a flawless Beef with M.anifest Says ‘Titi is more popular Than Manifest'

This week has really shown that the fans of Ghana's number one rapper, Sarkodie are up to something with their interactive comments on social media.

Barely few days ago, we reported on how one ardent fan of Sarkodie engaged other fans on social media concerning their rap idol not being verified on Instagram despite his 1 million followers.

Just this afternoon, another fan took to Facebook to start a flawless beef with M.anifest over a trivia subject.

According to one Kobby Kyei who took his Facebook account to engage his friends said that Sarkodie's daughter Titi who is barely a year old is more popular than the #godmc M.anifest.

Tracy & Titi

His statement which has attracted some comments has stirred up some form of mixed feelings and eventually generated a heated debate on his Facebook timeline.

It is crystal clear that Sarkodie's fans have an agenda of setting another beef between their idol and M.anifest. We can only wait and see how things unfolds.

