General News | 8 October 2016 18:06 CET

Haris begs Craig to stay as James Bond

By BBC

Daniel Craig should stay on as 007 and make a fifth James Bond film, according to Moneypenny actress Naomie Harris.

“He’s an extraordinary actor and I think he’s the best modern Bond that we have had and I desperately want him back,” she said. “Come back Daniel!”

The Skyfall star made the comments at a London Film Festival screening of Moonlight, an Oscar-tipped US drama in which she plays a drug-addicted mother.

Harris shot the film while promoting Spectre, her most recent Bond outing.

“Of course I want to be back with Daniel, I started with Daniel,” the actress told reporters on Thursday.

“When I was nervous on my first day, it was Daniel who calmed my nerves.”

With Craig yet to commit to another Bond film, speculation is mounting as to which actor might replace him.

Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba and James Norton are among those being touted as his replacement.

Craig has made four Bond films but has yet to commit to a fifth

Last month, one of the series’ executive producers said the role of Ian Fleming’s spy was still Craig’s if he wanted it.

Callum McDougall said the 48-year-old was “absolutely the first choice” of series producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson.

Moonlight, which has yet to secure a UK release, chronicles the life of a young gay man from childhood to adulthood.

Barry Jenkins’ film, which opens in the US later this month, has attracted attention for having an an entirely black cast.

Harris and Elba were cited in research published by the British Film Institute on Thursday about black actors’ representation in film.

The former was ranked third in a list of British black actors with the most leading roles in UK films since 2006, while Elba was fifth.

