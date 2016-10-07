Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Audio Report | 7 October 2016 18:38 CET

New Music: Molla Ft. Skales - Njebe (Prod. David Angel)

By Gusto Entertainment

Following the success of his last single - Gaskiyane, Molla Musik head honcho MOLLA follows up with another fire brand tune - NJEBE, with help from his cousin - SKALES.

Produced by South African based David Angel, NJEBE simply represents the good people you see around you when the going is good, Trust Molla and Skales to come through on this!

Video to NJEBE drops soonest but for now, bump to this one.

LISTEN/STREAM/DOWNLOAD "NJEBE" BY MOLLA x SKALES

https://my.notjustok.com/track/137004/molla-x-skales-njebe-prod-david-angel

CONNECT WITH MOLLA
Twitter: @MollaMusik
Instagram: @MollaMusik

Audio Report

Land must remain in our hands - the land is ours, it must not be allowed to slip back into the hands of whites
By: President Robert Mug
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img