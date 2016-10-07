Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 7 October 2016 18:09 CET

Photos: Paa Kwasi (Dobble) Set To Drop Two Music Visuals (Wack MC & Awuor)

By Blagogee.com 

Paa Kwasi (Dobble) is set to release another music video dubbed ‘Wack Mc’. The Hi-Life artiste switched from his usual Hi-Life style of music to Hip-Life.

The trending banger ‘Christy’ lead singer Paa Kwasi will unveil two music videos in the coming weeks.

The new single ‘Awuor’ was produced by genius O’tion. Genius producer O’tion produced Awuor andWack MC

The two music visual was shot and directed by Mr. Steve Gyamfi.


Paakwasi Wack Mc(4).jpeg

General News

