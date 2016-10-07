Storm Fm Entertainment Extra To Host Ex High Commissioner & Former Ambassador To Nigeria H.E George Kumi Tomorrow

H.E Ambassador George Kumi born on September 7th 1956 joins the award winning entertainment extra show hosted by Dj Murphy Lee on the 8th of October, 2016, as the show goes on a live outdoor broadcasting feed at the forecourt of Sunyani Melcom in the Brong Ahafo Region.

With the quest of engaging listeners with educative, well informed entertainment matters and revisiting the various falls in the entertainment industry, especially in the Sunyani municipality, the station has invited the former Ghanaian ambassador to Nigeria and Libya, currently and Independent candidate eyeing the seat of Parliament of the Sunyani East constituency to share his views on entertainment related issues and pledge his support for the entertainment industry in Sunyani on Storm 101.9 Fm's platform.

The program which will start at exactly 3pm promises to entertain live audience and listeners with the best of hit songs cutting across to everyone present.