Music: Mr Eazi Ft. Terry G - Skin Tight (Remix)

Star boy act Mr Eazi comes correct on the remix of Skin Tight featuring Terry G and completely shows that he is hard working and not relaxing any time soon.

From all observation Mr Eazi is on another level with a new sound that has no competition. Terry G also did deliver a very catchy and well laced verse to compliment the song. Check it out

MYNOTJUSTOK LINK https://my.notjustok.com/track/137132/mr-eazi-ft-terry-g-skin-tight-remix