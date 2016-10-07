“My Money” is the second single release from Victoria Kimani’s debut “SAFARI” album. “MY MONEY” possesses the tune to make your body sway from side to side while retaining its message of not messing with her money regardless of who you are.

Victoria is certainly proving her versatility and Global appeal with her releases under SAFARI, “My Money” will surely appeal to the mass audiences & anyone feeling the pressures of this recession can relate!

It was produced by Chocolate City Producer Reinhard. The video was directed by SOS MEDIA PRODUCTIONS.

Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tKc3fbCZhA

http://smarturl.it/VKMyMoney

Get it on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/my-money-single/id1160297390

Follow Victoria Kimani on Twitter (@Victoria_Kimani) and Instagram (@VictoriaKimani)