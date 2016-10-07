Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Audio Report | 7 October 2016 18:09 CET

Music: Victoria Kimani – “My Money”

By Chocolate City Music

“My Money” is the second single release from Victoria Kimani’s debut “SAFARI” album. “MY MONEY” possesses the tune to make your body sway from side to side while retaining its message of not messing with her money regardless of who you are.

Victoria is certainly proving her versatility and Global appeal with her releases under SAFARI, “My Money” will surely appeal to the mass audiences & anyone feeling the pressures of this recession can relate!

It was produced by Chocolate City Producer Reinhard. The video was directed by SOS MEDIA PRODUCTIONS.

Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tKc3fbCZhA

http://smarturl.it/VKMyMoney
Get it on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/album/my-money-single/id1160297390

Follow Victoria Kimani on Twitter (@Victoria_Kimani) and Instagram (@VictoriaKimani)

Audio Report

YOUR RELATIONSHIP TO THE LORD JESUS WILL BE A SAFE HEAVEN IN YOUR LIFE.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , Du
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img