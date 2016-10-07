Pure Comedy 4: Comedians Happy With Rapid Acceptance Of Stand-Up Comedy In Kumasi

Some of the finest comedians in Ghana are excited about the rapid development and acceptance of stand-up comedy in the Ashanti regional capital Kumasi.

CEO of Switchline Entertainment; David Aglah who is also a comedian tells rawgist.com's Bernard Buachi that the prospects for stand-up comedy looked gloomy prior to the introduction of his "Pure Comedy" Series in Kumasi. Three shows later, the stand-up comedian is excited about the enthusiasm with which people of the Garden city welcome stand-up comedy.

Another great comedian; Foster Romanus also shares similar sentiments. "Pure Comedy 1,2 and 3 have all witnessed full auditoriums and the feedback for Pure comedy 4 is massive. Stand-up comedy is indeed fast rising in Kumasi", he tells rawgist.com.

Ten of the best stand-up comedians in the country are headed for the Ashanti regional capital once again to dazzle fans with rib-cracking performances this Saturday 8th October, 2016 at the Miklin Hotel. DKB, OB, Nino, Jacinta, Khemikal, Lekzy have promised the people of the Ashanti region mind-blowing entertainment. David Aglah tells rawgist.com he will focus on issues of politics as Ghana heads for the polls in December.

"There will be two performances with one starting 6PM prompt and the other at 9PM prompt", David Aglah explains.