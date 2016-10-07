“Start Where You Are With What You Have” - TV Personality & Producer Toyosi Phillips Speaks On ELOY Awards Nomination

Following her nomination in the “YouTuber of the Year” Category for the 2016 ELOY (Exquisite Lady of the Year) Awards Toyosi Phillips is sending some words of encouragement to everyone out there who is striving to achieve their dreams. She took to Instagram to say:

WOW!! Just like that I found out that I’ve been nominated in the “YouTuber of the Year Category” for the 2016 Exquisite Lady of the Year (ELOY) Awards.

My philosophy in life has always been, “Start where you are with what you have and everything else will fall into place” and the universe has showed me through this nomination that this is indeed a valid guiding principle.

I may not have had the biggest cable/network TV platforms to showcase “As Toyo Sees” but not to be deterred by that I worked with the platform I had – online TV. And look! Doors of opportunities opening just by me taking this chance and simply doing me! Thank you @eloyawards not just for the nomination, but for using me as an example to all dreamers about the importance of “starting where they are with what they have.” Thank you to everyone who nominated me!! I appreciate it! Let's win this!!!!