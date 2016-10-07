Muisc: Jiron Feat Olamide - Asalamale

“Bulk Records is proud to present the visuals to jiron's smashing hit single, “Asalamale” which has steadily taken over the airwaves since its release.

The fast-rising music revelation who burst into the scene in grand style with ‘No Fronting’ Featuring Wizkid in 2011 and ‘Work’ Featuring 2face idibia in 2013 has not taken his foot off the throttle ever since. With pundits already hinting ‘Asalamale’ as one to pick up many awards as the year winds down, this video only seals the deal for the young and vibrant hitmaker.

The Lovely Visuals Was Filmed By Clearance Peter For Capital Dreams pictures

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TTDLNReAM7k

https://www.datafilehost.com/d/ad0462a7