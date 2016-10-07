Rapper and singer, BBDaBoywonda, born Bright Kojo Boateng, definitely knows something about missing popular musician, Castro that many Ghanaians are not aware of.

According to him, “Castro will be returning very soon.”

Castro together with a lady friend, Janet Bandu, disappeared on July 6, 2014 on a jet ski ride at the Volta estuary at Ada while they were on holiday with soccer star Asamoah Gyan and his brothers at Aqua Safari.

Many people presume that Castro, born Theophilus Tagoe, is alive, while others think he is dead. Majority of entertainment stakeholders believe that he is alive; an opinion BB also shares.

“My faith tells me that Castro is not dead. I believe he will be back very soon,” he told NEWS-ONE in an interview on Thursday.

BB is an award-winning musician. He sings and raps as well. He was born and raised in Takoradi, precisely Effiakuma with the likes of Castro, Nerox, Kofi Kinataa and Pappy Kojo.

He had his tertiary education at the University of Professional Studies and University of Mines and Technology.

But, music is his passion and he started very early while he was in junior high school. His first song was titled 'Fawo Do Mame' which featured Castro.

He subsequently did other songs with Luther and Ruff N Smooth among others. Last Week Friday, he dropped a new song titled 'Apiito'. Its video is scheduled to premiere in November.

He also spoke about his days of being an underground artiste.

“It is always a sad situation being underground. You see your talent but there is no one to support you. I used to always pray to find myself up there in main stream also. So it always pushes me out there to work harder and make life better since music is my passion. Thankfully, I am here today.”

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )