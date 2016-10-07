Girl Talk September Hangout Slated For Oct. 15

The organisers of the Girl Talk have announced that preparations are far advanced to host the September edition of the monthly birthday hangout.

The much-awaited monthly birthday hangout party, according to the organisers, will take place on Saturday, October 15, at the plush Lansdown Resort located at Aburi in the Eastern Region.

The event which is expected to attract a number of personalities, including female celebrities, will be filled with a lot of glamour.

The hangout, dubbed the 'Vitamilk Lansdown Getaway', will have the selected ladies and female celebrities taking part in various activities during their two-day stay.

Day one of the hangout will have the ladies arriving to a special welcome and then subsequently undertake various activities which include water sports, tennis, dinner, large screen movie and a party to climax the day.

Also, part of the activities for day two of the hangout will have the ladies go through a special early morning hiking session, stream watching and others.

At the end of the hangout, the ladies will receive gift packs and other goodies. Girl Talk Hangout was introduced in May 2016. September hangout is made possible by Vitamilk and Lansdown Resort.

Organisers say this will be bigger than last month's edition which, so far, has been the talk of town, and they expect the hangout to be bigger and better as the months go by.

The monthly birthday hangout which is part of events to commemorate five years of existence of the brand is expected to be crowned in December with the annual Girl Talk concert.

The Girl Talk brand, amongst other things, annually organises the number one event on women's entertainment calendar bringing together about five thousand women from all walks of life under one roof.