Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 7 October 2016 11:41 CET

Ogya Mensah De Voice To Embark On Educational Tour

By Daily Guide

Afro-pop and reggae artiste, Joseph Ntim Mensah, popularly known as Ogya Mensah De Voice, has officially launched his project dubbed 'Get Serious Campaign' to educate Ghanaians, especially the youth, on the need to take their education very serious.

The campaign which is expected to take him throughout the country would focus on ensuring that traditional leaders, among others, demonstrate their commitment to ensure the youth in their various communities get access to education.

The Afro-pop and reggae artiste made this known when he presented copies of his 'Get Serious' CDs to the national executives of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

During the presentation ceremony, Ogya Mensah De Voice said the 'Get Serious' song was composed to educate and caution all Ghanaians to get serious and to wake up from their slumber, come together and work as a team to develop our country.

“We as Ghanaians should channel all our energies, ideas, resources, creativity and passions to build our nation not only for ourselves, but generations to come,” he reiterated.

General News

THIS MAN HAS BITE MORE THAN HE CAN CHEW
By: OHENE GYAN -GRAZ ,AU
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img