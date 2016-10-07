Ogya Mensah De Voice To Embark On Educational Tour

Afro-pop and reggae artiste, Joseph Ntim Mensah, popularly known as Ogya Mensah De Voice, has officially launched his project dubbed 'Get Serious Campaign' to educate Ghanaians, especially the youth, on the need to take their education very serious.

The campaign which is expected to take him throughout the country would focus on ensuring that traditional leaders, among others, demonstrate their commitment to ensure the youth in their various communities get access to education.

The Afro-pop and reggae artiste made this known when he presented copies of his 'Get Serious' CDs to the national executives of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

During the presentation ceremony, Ogya Mensah De Voice said the 'Get Serious' song was composed to educate and caution all Ghanaians to get serious and to wake up from their slumber, come together and work as a team to develop our country.

“We as Ghanaians should channel all our energies, ideas, resources, creativity and passions to build our nation not only for ourselves, but generations to come,” he reiterated.