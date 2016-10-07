Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 7 October 2016 11:41 CET

KOD To Host ‘Black Is Black’ Party @ Club Oynx

By Daily Guide

Popular radio presenter, Kofi Okyere Darko, aka KOD, will on Saturday, October 8 host an event dubbed 'Black Is Black' at the plush Club Oynx, Cantonments.

It is a night of fashion, style and great music, and also the official after-party for the 2016 Glitz Africa Fashion Week.

The event which is expected to attract a number of personalities, including celebrities, will also see thrilling performances from seasoned Ghanaian musicians.

KOD says it is a must-attend show for all, especially as we celebrate another feat in our country’s life.

The radio presenter who is also a fashion designer and owner of the NINETEEN57 Label, has designed clothes for prominent figures, including the late President Mills and JJ Rawlings, Jamaican reggae star Buju Banton, Michael Essien, Emmanuel Adebayor, respected movie director Ivan Quashigah, Roland Agambire of RLG Communications, among others.

The much-hyped event is brought to you by NINETEEN57, in partnership with Ovation International, EuroStar Limousine Group, Moet and Chandon and X Men and the Hair Centre.

Official media partners are Live FM, GhOneTV, Zone36, 4StyeTV and livefmghana.com.

General News

Life is meant to be enjoyed not endured
By: Dr. Chris Osuegbu
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img