KOD To Host ‘Black Is Black’ Party @ Club Oynx

Popular radio presenter, Kofi Okyere Darko, aka KOD, will on Saturday, October 8 host an event dubbed 'Black Is Black' at the plush Club Oynx, Cantonments.

It is a night of fashion, style and great music, and also the official after-party for the 2016 Glitz Africa Fashion Week.

The event which is expected to attract a number of personalities, including celebrities, will also see thrilling performances from seasoned Ghanaian musicians.

KOD says it is a must-attend show for all, especially as we celebrate another feat in our country’s life.

The radio presenter who is also a fashion designer and owner of the NINETEEN57 Label, has designed clothes for prominent figures, including the late President Mills and JJ Rawlings, Jamaican reggae star Buju Banton, Michael Essien, Emmanuel Adebayor, respected movie director Ivan Quashigah, Roland Agambire of RLG Communications, among others.

The much-hyped event is brought to you by NINETEEN57, in partnership with Ovation International, EuroStar Limousine Group, Moet and Chandon and X Men and the Hair Centre.

Official media partners are Live FM, GhOneTV, Zone36, 4StyeTV and livefmghana.com.