Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Gospel News | 7 October 2016 11:42 CET

Ghananian Producer @Apya Gh Flaunts His Wife To Be On Facebook

By Blay Kwesi GH

One of Kumasi's famous and talented beat makers is set to get married on Sunday 9th October. The groom soon to be couldn't help it but to show off his lady and trust me Spydee "knows the market" paa. Akoa nim dwom, eii. I tell you Apya likes sweet things oo.

Eii. His wife to be get form pass, fine girl like that. OO nice. I see why he can't wait for sunday anymore. Akoa p3 nt3m abie gya.

We say congrats Apya. We dey your back hope your wife will grease your elbows with the succulent thing and smooth loving for more great songs and beats. Apya at) atua ka. We wish you a happy marriage brother, more kids and more beats.

Check out some of the pics below. Apya you do all.


13151063 458104677718233 4019525 N (1)


13151063 458104677718233 4019525 N (2)


13151063 458104677718233 4019525 N (3)


13151063 458104677718233 4019525 N (4)


13151063 458104677718233 4019525 N (5)


13151063 458104677718233 4019525 N

Gospel News

Once a dictator, always a dictator
By: Adwoa Ayamba.
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img