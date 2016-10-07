Ghananian Producer @Apya Gh Flaunts His Wife To Be On Facebook

One of Kumasi's famous and talented beat makers is set to get married on Sunday 9th October. The groom soon to be couldn't help it but to show off his lady and trust me Spydee "knows the market" paa. Akoa nim dwom, eii. I tell you Apya likes sweet things oo.

Eii. His wife to be get form pass, fine girl like that. OO nice. I see why he can't wait for sunday anymore. Akoa p3 nt3m abie gya.

We say congrats Apya. We dey your back hope your wife will grease your elbows with the succulent thing and smooth loving for more great songs and beats. Apya at) atua ka. We wish you a happy marriage brother, more kids and more beats.

Check out some of the pics below. Apya you do all.





