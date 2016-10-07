Michael Ola, the out-going P.R.O for FIPAG has just sent out a counter message to the trending Kalypo brouhaha of Nana Akufo Addo and the entire New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Ola who feels that the sipping of Kalypo by the NPP is uncalled for and he advised that the flag-bearer of NPP should rather learn how to wear made in Ghana shoes and dress properly.

According him, Kalypo is a fruit juice that is meant for children and not adults like what the entire NPP are doing right now.

To him, instead of Nana Akufo Addo and his team focusing on promoting made in Ghana goods, as a boost to Ghana’s growing economy, they are rather doing the opposite.

He cautioned that, if Nana Addo keeps drinking Kalypo without making any conscious effort to help his campaign, he will continue to be in opposition.

Could this mean a career threat or free consultation to Nana Addo.

Let wait as things unfolds.