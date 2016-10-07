Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Audio Report | 7 October 2016

New Music: Bugatti By Timi Phoenix [@Timi Phoenix] X Miles '92 [@Miles92music]

By GospelNaija

There's a whole lot of things to brag about in life. Fancy cars, fat bank account, private jets and all that. If you have it, flaunt it. Right?

But all these things are what money can buy and they can all disappear with a wink of an eye. So what's there to brag about.

Though the title of this new single from Timi Phoenix sounds vain, the message is a different ball game. The Miles 92 representer and Shout Halle crooner hits the scene with this refreshing that will get you dancing and reminiscing at the same time. The message is quite impressive and it's a must listen.

DOWNLOAD: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/135275

Twitter: @timi_phoenix

