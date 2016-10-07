Shatta Wale Endorses Lennon Kweku Guy Guy

Lennon Kweku Guy Guy who is one of Ghana's fast rising Television and Radio personality and the CEO of Scary Hauz Entertainment cited an interview on Tv where he chose Shatta Wale over all the dancehall artistes in Ghana

Shatta Wale disclosed in an interview that he has heard the Speculation and that he likes Lennon Kweku Guy Guy's confidence.

Shatta Wale said "I like Lennon kweku Guy Guy so much and will always be there for him no matter how good or bad. He has proven me he likes me even when I rejected him".

Shatta Wale said Lennon Kweku Guy Guy is a young chap, very talented and would be the host of one of his programs on Shatta Tv so Ghanaians should watch out.