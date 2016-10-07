“Felabration” -Tribute To Fela Kuti

To celebrate the great influence of Fela Kuti on Ghanaian music and music at large, Alliance Française Accra will be hosting Felabration for the second time in Ghana on Saturday 15th October, 2016. The idea is to celebrate the Nigerian multi-instrumentalist, musician, composer, pioneer of the Afrobeat music genre, human rights activist and political maverick, Fela Kuti. This year’s event will feature BB Blues, CC Franks, The Xtreme Volumes, Eli, Aka Blay and Stevo.

This evening will be a memorable one as seasoned musicians mount the stage to shed light on the Afrobeat artist of all times. Everybody loves Fela and his music, therefore organizers have the best interest of music lovers at heart and welcomes the general public to come with high expectations as they have well-tailored treatment waiting for them on an unforgettable Saturday night.

Last year’s edition which happened to be the first time Felabration was celebrated in Ghana, it was spectacular as the audience were thrilled by tunes of Fela Kuti performed by renowned Ghanaian artistes such as Ebo Taylor, Yaa Yaa , Villy & The Xtreme Volumes among others.

This year will also feature artistes who are ready to perform Fela’s music as well as celebrate an African Music Legend whose songs are still making the airwaves years after his death.

Alliance Française, has got the promotion of cultural events and arts at heart, and therefore invites all and sundry to come, celebrate and remember Africa’s own Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

This event is endorsed by the Felabration Organising Committee (FOC) in Lagos.