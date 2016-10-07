A-Plus, a Ghanaian musician and comedian after going viral on social media with photos of himself and host of others sipping Kalypo, has concluded that the drink is now popular than Ghana’s Vice President.

Earlier yesterday, a mockery photo of the Flag-bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo Addo was spotted on Facebook sipping Kalypo which meant to humiliate him but his supporters played very smart by joining the trail with photos of themselves sipping the drink.

Among the supporters is the popular comedian, A-Plus who has earlier endorsed the candidature of NanaAkufo Addo.

A-Plus in his Facebook post today has announced to the world that the juicy drink, Kalypo is now popular than the running mate of John Dramani Mahama.

