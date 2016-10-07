The Glo-sponsored sitcom, Professor Johnbull, will, this week, examine the ills associated with alcoholism. Hitting the bottles for solace during rough times never offers permanent solutions, the erudite professor counsels on the TV series.

Professor Johnbull, played by veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, in the episode entitled Fool’s Paradise, speaks of the need to take life’s challenges with equanimity without resorting to the escapist alternative of alcoholism.

The new episode will be aired at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on UTV for the enjoyment of families across the country.

Sponsor of the entertaining sitcom, Glo Mobile, in a press statement issued in Lagos on Monday, explained that “this episode of Professor Johnbull shows that there are more pragmatic ways of solving life's problems than resorting to drunkenness which adds more sorrow than solve any problem.”

The engaging and highly entertaining TV series, which parades various notable stars in Nollywood, made its debut about 3 months ago, and has championed a campaign for a paradigm shift in the moral consciousness of the society.

This, it seeks to achieve on a weekly basis through its didactic episodes. It has explored several soul-searching themes laced with an overdose of humour in the past several weeks, all targeted at exacting attitude change and programmed towards a better society for all. The drama has expectedly generated excitement among the populace which keeps a date with it every week.

Viewers will, in this week’s episode, have answers to questions such as: Should a Man give up on life for whatever reason?

Does alcohol provide respite from life’s trials and tribulations? Should a man give up on the various challenges of life or confront them to win? How does the lead act, the erudite academic, rationalize his brother’s drinking problems? These posers will find answers in the episode on Saturday on UTV at 7.30 pm.

Glo encouraged viewers to watch the TV sitcom for the usual stars including Mercy Johnson Okogie (Caro); Queen Nwokoye (Elizabeth); Yomi Fash-Lanso (Olaniyi); Stephen Odimbe (Flash); Bidemi Kosoko (Jumoke); Ogus Baba (Samson) and Junior Pope who plays Churchill.