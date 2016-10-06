Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 6 October 2016 18:06 CET

Musical Lunatics release first single ‘Broken Voice’

By CitiFMonline

It's a song that touches the soul, as soon as it begins to flow out of the speakers.

The Musical Lunatics' first single, which features Quayba, is one that captures anyone who hears it for the first time.

The song was produced by Nii Quaye.
When it was played for the first time on radio, on Accra-based Citi FM's Brunch in the Citi, the feedback was just awesome and it touched the musical souls of male and female listeners, who span at least two generations.

The band is made up of a group of young talented musicians, who obviously take their craft seriously and will take the nation by a storm, should they continue on this tangent.

It is refreshing to hear such beautiful, quality music that has been brewed right here in Ghana.

You can listen to 'Broken Voice' below:

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

