Highlife News | 6 October 2016 16:41 CET

"The Maestro" Kojo Antwi's new track is one of a sphinx - UK Based Radio Presenters

By Breeze FM

Just call him the "Maestro", the "Legend", the "Groove Ryder", Mr Music Man" is a Ghanaian Afro pop, highlife and reggae musical artist.

Born Julius Kojo Antwi into a family with 13 siblings, he grew up in the Darkuman suburb of Accra. He has 22 albums to his credit, with "Tom & Jerry" being one of his successful singles in Ghana and Africa at large.

With over a dozen record albums released to critical acclaim, lyrics that transcend cultural and political barriers, live concerts that have caught the attention of the first nation south of the Sahara to attain independence, music videos that excite the young and cosmopolitan, and the accolade of Ghana’s most respected musician, The Maestro, as he is affectionately called by fans, has proven year in year out that he is at the top of his game.

His latest promotional track release entitled ‘Nyoo’ has been widely lauded by top UK based radio presenters such as Nana Fosu aka 9942, Fiifi Pratt, Kwaku Owusu Frimpong, Alodia, PM etc.

Nana Fosu

Fiifi Pratt

Kwaku Owusu Frimpong
In an exclusive interview with ghmediafillas.blogspt.com, Nana Fosu (formerly of Space fm, Hello fm and Peace fm) described the latest track as one of its kind.

However, the presenters has reiterated the fact that Kojo Antwi's track is compelling, not run of the mill. The compositions of the track is original and fresh, not copyright-evading, copy-cat beats. Be it for dancing, cruising, thinking or relaxing KOJO ANTWI’s latest track is a well-written, a pure highlife tune and promises it would be a very a big hit.

