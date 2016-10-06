The CEO of BLACK AVENUE MUZIC and CLUB ONYX, Desmond Blackmore popularly known as D-black; “the ghana-bwouy” released his much anticipated 19-track album titled “LIGHTWORK” over the weekend to your STORES!

The 3rd studio album of the celebrated and multiple award-winning afrobeats / hiphop artist features most of Africa’s finest artists including Ghana’s very own Sarkodie, Shaker, Castro, EL, VVIP, Pappy Kojo, Luther, Luther, Bisa, Singlet; Nigeria’s M.I Abaga, Phyno popularly known for ‘FADA FADA’; South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest and these joints were a master-craft engineering of Dj Breezy, Fortune Dane, Gem, Nshorna Music and Mr. Kamera. He just released visuals of “Blessings” which featured Shaker and Stargo off this album yesterday!

This is pure class!! This is a hot album; cop that at your various stores!!

“Lightwork” comes off the back of previous albums, “Music, Love & Life” & “The Revelation” .

Get the album on itunes, Google Play store, Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music & more here:

http://amuseio.lnk.to/Lightwork-D-Black

Also subscribe to the Black Avenue Music Youtube channel below..

https://www.youtube.com/DBlackMuzik

Facebook: D-BLACK

Twitter: @Dblackgh

Instagram: @Dblackgh

Watch “Blessings” featuring Shaker and Stargo below…