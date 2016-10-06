Bolanle Austen-Peter's Speech At The Platform

In a world where people are flying to the moon, Nigerians are talking about Cassava becoming bread- Bolanle Austen-Peters

The founder of Terra Kulture and producer of the blockbuster movie 93days, Bolanle Austen-Peters was one of the speakers at the 2016 “The Platform” summit where she gave one of the most captivating speeches.

Mrs Bolanle spoke on the creative innovation leading to the development of our economy and believes that creativity is the most important tool Nigeria can adopt at this crucial moment. According to her, Nigerians need to stop thinking about mundane things like Cassava turning into bread while other countries are flying to the moon and other planets.

Watch the two videos:

