Fancy Gadam Signed As Brand Ambassador For Rush Energy Drink

The King of Northern Region, Fancy Gadam has finally penned down a one year deal as a brand ambassador for the newest energy drink in town Rush Energy drink.

Twellium Company Limited, manufacturers of Rush Energy Drinks has signed a deal with the “Bie Gya” hitmaker and per his contract he will be the product’s brand ambassador for the three Northern Regions of Ghana which will be subjected to yearly review.

Fancy Gadam joins as the fourth Brand ambassador, joining the likes of Rudebwoy Ranking, Shatta Wale and Kumawood actor, Lil Win endorsing it.

The “Champion Boy” hitmaker also expressed his happiness about the deal as well as the benefits. ” I Feel blessed is a very good deal, They paid big. And also it comes with a lot of goodies” he said.

Watch his new video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IkRzMbhXBU





