Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Audio Report | 6 October 2016 16:41 CET

Music Video - Lil Win Ft Young Chorus - #Choices

By Bossu Kule

Boss Nation Music finally brings the much awaited star-studded #Choices music video by Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win to us.

Directed by Ahenfo, the video features both movie and music icons, including Guru, Flowking Stone, Kwaw Kese, Nana Ama McBrown, Ayittey Powers, Mercy Asiedu, Razak, Sherry Boss, Big Akwess, Bossu Kule, Emelia Brobbey, Akrobeto, Young Chorus, Kwaisey Pee, Top Kay, Kwaku Manu, Agya Koo, Salinko, Funny Face, Kofi Nti, Bernard Nyarko, KK Fosu, Archipalango, Ohemaa Dadao among others.

Enjoy the video below..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qs66ENhjDOk

Audio Report

AN ENVIOUS FRIEND IS MORE DANGEROUS THAN A POSSESSED ENEMY
By: EVANS TWUM
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img