Music Video - Lil Win Ft Young Chorus - #Choices

Boss Nation Music finally brings the much awaited star-studded #Choices music video by Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win to us.

Directed by Ahenfo, the video features both movie and music icons, including Guru, Flowking Stone, Kwaw Kese, Nana Ama McBrown, Ayittey Powers, Mercy Asiedu, Razak, Sherry Boss, Big Akwess, Bossu Kule, Emelia Brobbey, Akrobeto, Young Chorus, Kwaisey Pee, Top Kay, Kwaku Manu, Agya Koo, Salinko, Funny Face, Kofi Nti, Bernard Nyarko, KK Fosu, Archipalango, Ohemaa Dadao among others.

Enjoy the video below..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qs66ENhjDOk