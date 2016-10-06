Stop Spending ‘’Tax Payers’’ Money On Celebrities - Matilda Asare

Actress Matilda Asare has open fire on President John Dramani Mahama led administration. According to her, the President and his NDC has lost political directions for that matter doesn’t deserve another term of office.

Speaking as a guest on Ashh fm’ National Agenda last Monday, the vibrant actress accused the president of collapsing all the social interventions that were implemented by the Kufour led administration.

She told Odeefour Kwasi Kay that, Ghanaians are suffering under John Mahama led administration and must be change.

‘’ if I Matilda is okay in life it doesn’t mean that everybody is okay, so a proper policies must be implemented to create avenue for the ordinary Ghanaian ‘’.

Matilda accused the president of spending tax payers’ money on celebrities instead of putting proper measures in place to improve the living conditions of the ordinary Ghanaian.

‘’ I learnt President is saying if you are a star and you are on a sick bed his government will support you , what of those who are not stars , who is going to pay their health bills? , I think it shouldn’t be that way; he has to put proper measures in place to cover all individuals like what former president Kufour did ‘’.

She opined that, Ghanaians cannot afford four more years of President John Mahama and his NDC government.