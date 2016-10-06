The Movie Industry Hates To Be Told The Truth - Obinim's Boy Replies 'NDC Stars'

Film Director and General Manager of OB TV, Samuel Owusu Asare known in the industry as TP Klan has responded to the insults rained on him after he criticised industry players who have involved themselves in active politics amidst giving of cars as a disgrace to the entertainment industry.

According to TP Klan in an interview with seancitygh.com, the industry players hate to be told the truth hence the insults from all angles directed to him, his pastor, Bishop Daniel Obinim and the entire church members.

Mr Owusu Ansah in last week criticized the industry players who have actively involved themselves in politics with some been alleged to have received cars and cash from their 'pay masters'. He went ahead to mention some names like Tracy, Asare Bediako, among others.

The criticisms however from TP Klan did not go down well with those names mentioned which has made them replied in multiples with insults making Bishop Obinim and the entire church members having their share.

Rockson and Tracy even described Obinim as using Black powers and some unpalatable words used on their personalities.

Samuel Owusu has however called on the industry players to accept workshops and refresher courses from the Creative Arts Ministry since that will help to shape the industry rather than accepting cars and money.