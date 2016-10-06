Daddy Lumba Expresses Gratitude To Ghanaians

Ghanaian Highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known in the industry as Daddy Lumba has expressed his profound gratitude to Ghanaians for celebrating him during his 52nd birthday celebration last week.

Born on September 29, 1964 Daddy Lumba turned 52 years last Thursday, 29th September, 2016.

According to the 'Yentie Obiara' hitmaker in an interview with seancitygh.com, he was overwhelmed how Ghanaians accross the various corners of the country took to the various media platforms amidst social media wishes, and also expresses his profound gratitude to the good works of the Radio DJ's, Presenters and TV show host .

Daddy Lumba is one of the few Highlife musicians who have been consistent in releasing of new albums every year.

His over 32 years in the music industry has come out with over 30 albums amidst uncounted awards to his credit.

Again, he is one of the few Highlife musicians whose songs have consistently touched the hearts of almost every Ghanaian, be it the young and the old. A typical example is the famous 'Yentie Obiara' which is a household name in Ghana.

He however urged Ghanaians to patiently wait for his new album anytime soon.