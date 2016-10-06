Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 6 October 2016 11:41 CET

Jagger Pee Undergoes Successful Heart Surgery

By Daily Guide

Veteran actor Jagger Pee who recently launched an appeal for funds to enable him to pay his medical bills has undergone a successful open heart surgery at the National Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra.

The wife of the veteran actor, Beatrice Nkansah, who is currently with him at the National Cardiothoracic Centre at the KBTH where the surgery took place told Starrfmonline.com that Jagger Pee is responding to treatment.

“My husband successfully underwent the open heart surgery and he is currently responding to treatment. My husband needed $20,000 for the surgery and Ghana Heart Foundation took $10,000 and the rest was catered for by Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, Leader & Founder of Glorious Waves Church International.”

The actor has been battling with a heart ailment for some months now. He was recently rushed to the Holy Trinity Hospital at North Kaneshie and later transferred to the 37 Military Hospital.

According to reports, the actor was suffering from rheumatic heart disease with severe aortic valve incompetence and mild to moderate mitral valve regurgitation.

General News

