Miss Grand Ghana Calls For Peace Smile



Margaret Baaba Koomson, Miss Grand Ghana, has called on Ghanaians to smile the peace they want to see in the country before, during and after the elections.

Ms Koomson who is Ghana’s representative for this year’s 'Miss Grand International Beauty Pageant' said Ghanaians must appreciate the importance of smiling as a tool for maintaining peace in the society.

She made the call when she paid a courtesy call on Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, and heads of the decentralised government agencies in the metropolis.

“We should be the peace we seek and must always start it with a smile,” she stated.

She further urged the public, especially politicians, to play the role of ambassadors of peace.

Ms Koomson who is a professional model, therefore, stressed the need to smile with one another to create a peaceful and beautiful environment, adding that a smile is always infectious.

She said the 'Miss Grand International Beauty Pageant' has an aim to “stop the war and violence” in communities worldwide.

Mr Odamtten congratulated her, wished her well and gave the assurance that as a resident of Tema, the TMA was prepared to support her to win the crown.