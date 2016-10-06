Yvonne Okoro, Abraham Attah, Others For 2016 BEFFTA Awards

A number of top Ghanaians entertainment personalities have received nominations for the 2016 edition of international award ceremony, Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television & Arts (BEFFTA) Awards.

Among those who got nominations were top actress Yvonne Okoro, rapper Sarkodie, dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, Abraham Attah, Shatta Wale, Efya, among others.

Yvonne was nominated for Best Lead Actress (African film) category for her performance in 'Ghana Must Go' movie. She is competing with top-notch actresses like Ramatu Koroma, Genevieve Nnaji, Angelique Kidjo, Chanade Rabess and Rita Dominic in that category.

She was also nominated for Best Producer category together with her sister, Roseline Okoro, for the movie, 'Ghana Must Go' which is also up for nomination in the Best International African Film category.

Abraham Attah was nominated against Florence Kasumba, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong'o and Lisa Awuku in the International Rising Star, while he is also competing with Kevin Hart and Ice Cube for Best Lead Actor (International film) category.

Nigerian-born Ghanaian director, Frank Rajah Arase, also got a node for Best Director category.

Efya was listed for Best International Female African Act, where as Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy were nominated for Best International Male African Act.

Other Ghanaianshave also made it onto the long nominations list and they include models, among others.

The BEFFTA Awards is Europe's biggest award ceremony celebrating black and ethnic personalities in entertainment, film, fashion, television and arts. The award ceremony is in its eighth year and promises to the best. Nominations were released September 1 in Mayfair.

The main grand award ceremony which celebrates under one roof film directors, actors, actresses beauty pageants, musicians, fashion designers, journalists, authors, DJs, models, radio personalities, TV personalities, sports personalities and many others will take place on October 27 and 28, hosted by legendary Hollywood actor, Dr Winston George Ellis, and BEFFTA CEO, Dr Pauline Long.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )